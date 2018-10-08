Three more medals added to Iran’s tally

In men's shot put F35, Iran’s Aliasghar Javanmardi grabbed the silver medal with a throw of 15.45m. Uzbekistan’s Khusniddin Norbekov and China’s Xinhan Fu gained the gold and bronze medals of this category with 16.35m and 15.21m respectively.

In men’s up to 60kg category of judo competition, Meysam Banitaba first overpowered Mongolia’s Yadamdorj Sukhbaatar but lost his match against Uzbekistan’s Sherzod Namozov in the semifinal. The 29-year-old judo practitioner then won India’s Karmpal Karmpal in the third-place playoff. The gold medal of this category went to Nomozov who outplayed China’s Minjae Lee in the final bout.

Reza Gholami, in men’s up to 66kg category of judo, beat Hung Tran Viet in the first step before suffering a defeat to Uzbekistan’s Utkirjon Nigmatov in the semifinal. 22-year-old Gholami then defeated China’s Jinxin Ma in the bronze contest. The Uzbek practitioner gained the gold medal of this category after winning Kazakhstan’s Azamat Turumbetov in the final.

Gaining a total of 18 medal, including 7 gold, 3 silver and 8 bronze, Iran ranks fifth in the medal table after China, South Korea, Uzbekistan, and Japan.

MAH/4424288/4424331/4424521