Para-athletes add 15 medals to Iran’s tally

On Monday and in women's 1500M T12/13, Ozra Mahdavikiya earned the gold medal with a time of 00:05:16.65. India’s Venkatesh Radha claimed silver and Japan’s Mitsuyo Matsumoto won the bronze with 00:05:17.65 and 00:05:17.98 respectively.

In men's 200M T37, Ali Olfatnia (00:00:24.27) and Davoudali Ghasemi (00:00:24.38) of Iran won silver and bronze medals while the gold went to Indonesia’s Yogo Purnomo Sapto with a time of 00:00:23.76.

Shahin Izadyar, the first gold medalist of Iran in the event, snatched another gold in men's 100M freestyle S10, clocking 00:57.15. Uzbekistan’s Li Dmitriy won the silver with 00:57.97 and bronze medal went to Indian Sanjay Patil Swapnil with 00:59.77.

Vahid Alinajmi claimed a gold at the men's 200M T12 with a time of 00:00:22.60. Eko Saputra from Indonesia claimed a silver with 00:00:23.17 and Vietnamese Minh Pham Nguyen Khanh snatched the bronze with a time of 00:00:23.18.

Ali Omidi gained the bronze medal of the men's javelin throw F42-44/61-64 with 58.97m. India’s Sandeep Sandeep and Sri Lanka’s Hetti Sampath Chaminda stood at the top with 60.01 and 59.32 respectively.

In men's discus throw F57, Javid Ehsani Shakib pocketed a silver medal with 44.10m. Gold medal went to Chinese Guoshan Wu with 47.77m and Indonesia’s Sastra Ginting Alan finished in third place, throwing the discus to a distance of 42.83m.

In women's javelin throw F53/54, Elham Salehi won a silver medal with 16.49m. China’s Liwan Yang took the gold medal with 17.92m and India’s Deepa Malik won the bronze with 10.15m.

Omid Zarif earned a bronze medal at the men's 200M T13 with a time of 00:00:23.05. Uzbekistan’s Doniyorjon Akhmedov and Thailand’s Songwut Lamsan won the gold and silver medals with 00:00:22.79 and 00:00:23.01 respectively.

On Tuesday and in men's shot put F11, Mahdi Olad claimed the gold medal and broke the Asian record by a throw of 14.00m. 13.14m was the previous Asian record set by himself. Also, Nourmohammad Arekhi won the silver with 12.64m and the bronze went to India’s Monu Ghangas with 11.38m.

In men’s 200M T45/46/47, Ahmad Ojaghlou stood third with a time of 00:00:22.53. China’s Hao Wang and Indonesia’s Bagus Saktiyono gained the gold and silver with 00:00:21.71 and 00:00:22.36.

Ozra Mahdavikiya snatched the bronze medal of women's javelin throw F12/13 with 32.24m. China’s Yuping Zhao gained the gold after breaking the world record with 44.96m. Ya-Ting Liu of Chinese Taipei bagged the silver with 34.26m.

In women's 200M T12, Hajar Safarzadeh claimed the silver with 00:00:27.94 while the gold went to Vietnam’s Nguyen Ngoc Quynh Tram who clocked 00:00:27.84.

Solmaz Bazargan grabbed the bronze medal of women's discus throw F43/44/62/64 with 27.94m. China’s Juan Yao and Yue Yang claimed the gold and silver medals with 39.01m and 36.95m.

The silver and bronze medals of men's shot put F12 went to Iran’s Saman Pakbaz and Masoud Heidari with 15.19m and 14.47m. Uzbekistan’s Elbek Sultonov won the gold with 15.67m.

Gaining a total of 18 medals, 11 gold, 10 silver and 14 bronze, Iran ranks fifth in the medal table after China, South Korea, Uzbekistan, and Japan.

2018 Asian Para Games kicked off on Saturday in Jakarta and will continue through October 13. Some 2,831 athletes from 43 countries have participated in the event. A total of 209 athletes, consisting of 137 men and 73 women, represent Iran in the 2018 Asian Para Games in 13 sports.

MAH