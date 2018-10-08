Iran bags three medals in discus throw

On Monday, Alireza Ghaleh Nasseri snatched the gold medal of this category with a throw 43.12m. The silver and bronze medals also went to Iran’s Jalil Bagheri and Hamed Amiri who successfully threw the discus to distances of 37.14m and 29.46m respectively.

2018 Asian Para Games kicked off on Saturday in Jakarta and will continue through October 13. Some 2,831 athletes from 43 countries have participated in the event. A total of 209 athletes, consisting of 137 men and 73 women, represent Iran in the 2018 Asian Para Games in 13 sports.

Earlier this morning, Iranians gained four other medals in para-athletics.

MAH/4424302