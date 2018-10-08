Women para-shooters gain two gold medals

In mixed 50m free pistol class of P4, 2016 Rio Paralympics gold medalist Sareh Javanmardi snatched the gold medal ahead of his two Indian men rivals Manish Narwal and Singhraj Singhraj.

Also, in women’s 10m air rifle standing class of R2, Iran’s Roghayeh Shojaei scored a high of 247 points and won the gold medal. Two Chinese representatives stood next with 246.1 and 224.9 points. This was the first participation of 30-year-old Shojaie in Asian Para Games.

2018 Asian Para Games kicked off on Saturday in Jakarta and will continue through October 13. Some 2,831 athletes from 43 countries have participated in the event. A total of 209 athletes, consisting of 137 men and 73 women, represent Iran in the 2018 Asian Para Games in 13 sports.

Gaining a total of 11 medals, including 4 gold, 1 silver, and 6 bronze, Iran currently ranks fifth in the medal tally. China, Japan, South Korea, and Uzbekistan have the top rankings.

