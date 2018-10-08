Iran gains 4 medals in athletics

In men's club throw F32, Iran’s Younes Seifipour earned the gold medal with a throw of 30.16m. Oman’s Mohammed Jamil Taaeeb Al Mashaykhi and Kuwait’s Mohammad Nasser stood next with 29.11m and 24.76m respectively.

In men's javelin throw F12/13, Iran’s Behzad Azizi and Erfan Hosseini pocketed silver and bronze medals with throws of 65.62m and 58.17m. The gold medal went to Uzbekistan’s Aleksandr Svechnikov who threw the javelin to a distance of 67.92.

And Zahra Bornaki in women's long jump T45/46/47 gained the bronze with a jump of 4.51m. Kamolakhon Abdullaeva of Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka’s Amara Lallwala ranked first and second with 4.71m and 4.62m.

2018 Asian Para Games kicked off on Saturday in Jakarta and will continue through October 13. Some 2,831 athletes from 43 countries have participated in the event. A total of 209 athletes, consisting of 137 men and 73 women, represent Iran in the 2018 Asian Para Games in 13 sports.

MAH/4423789