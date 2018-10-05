Iran, region’s power enough for supporting Muslim states

“Trump keeps threatening and humiliating the Persian Gulf littoral Arab states on a daily basis,” wrote Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a tweet on Friday.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran deems the withdrawal of American troops beneficial to the Middle East region.

“The power of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Middle East region is enough to support and defend Muslim countries,” he stressed.

The Iranian official went on to add that the partnership of Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Manama with Tel Aviv is a “fatal Arabic-Hebrew cancer.”

Amir-Abdollahian's remarks were most likely in reaction to a recent report in which US President Trump was quoted to have told a campaign rally in Southaven, Mississippi, on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia and its King would not last "two weeks" in power without American military support, calling on the country to pay more for its own defense.

Foreign Minister Zarif has also reacted to this, saying Trump’s repeated humiliation of Saudi Arabia is the "recompense for the delusion that one's security can be outsourced.” He also said Iran would extend a hand to its neighbors to build a "strong region", and stop this “conceit”.

MS/4421426