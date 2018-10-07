“Zionists do not dare to wage a new war in the region”

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Sunday in a meeting with the members of the Arab and Islamic Gathering Forum on Supporting the Resistance.

In the meeting Amir-Abdollahian criticized the United States’ policies in the region and the world, saying that the Americans’ main tool to confront the Resistance and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been threats, sanctions, political pressure, and psychological and propaganda warfare.

He said “the Zionist regime does not dare to wage a new war in the region and the American-Zionist axis are trying to weaken the Axis of Resistance, using all means available.”

The Iranian Parliament speaker's special aide further referred to the Saudis and Emiratis’ financing of US’ and Israel’s plots in the region and said that "the main aim of the US-Israel-Saudi Arabia Triangle is to bring the so-called Deal of the Century to a conclusion," adding "some of the conflicts in the region were created in line with that goal."

He described US President Donald Trump as an arrogant businessman who "in secret promises the collapse of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Arab states, while he threatens Iran with war and wages a propaganda and psychological warfare against it."

He further noted "but in practice he [Trump] pushes for and insist on talks [with Iran.]”

The members of the Arab and Islamic Gathering Forum on Supporting the Resistance, in turn, expressed their appreciation to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its support for the Resistance Axis and called on the Islamic and Arab countries to be united in the face of Zionists’ plots in the region.

KI/4423629