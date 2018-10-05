Zarif calls for regional coop. to replace US meddling

“President Trump repeatedly humiliates the Saudis by saying they can't last 2 weeks without his support,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Thursday.

The Iranian diplomat was referring to a CNN report in which US President Trump was quoted to have told a campaign rally in Southaven, Mississippi, on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia and its King would not last "two weeks" in power without American military support, calling on the country to pay more for its own defense.

Zarif went on to add, “this is the recompense for the delusion that one's security can be outsourced.”

“We again extend our hand to our neighbors: let's build a 'strong region', and stop this conceit,” the Iranian minister stressed.

