EU has limited time to save JCPOA: Iranian diplomat

Majid Takht-Ravanchi, deputy director of the presidential chief of staff for political affairs, delivered a speech Tue. at a meeting in Brussels focused on Europe and Iran’s cooperation and the Future of JCPOA.

The meeting was a precursor to the third Tehran Security Conference scheduled for 3-14 January 2019 under the theme of “Regional Security in West Asia: Prospect of Stability, Cooperation and Collective Progress”.

At the meeting, the Iranian diplomat noted Iran’s efforts for establishing stability in the Middle East and preserving the rule of law on relations between governments, and highlighted the need for Europeans’ practical commitment toward their responsibilities within the framework of the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA.

Takht-Ravanchi then reviewed Iran’s nuclear activities in the past 15 years, noting the responsible approach of Iranian authorities and the country’s belief in dialogue and interactions.

He stressed that the survival of any international agreement requires all parties to carry out their commitments under the deal.

He also censured the US’ unlawful and irresponsible measure in withdrawing from the JCPOA and violating the international law, warning about the consequences of other countries’ silence toward Washington’s dangerous behavior.

MS/IRN83060579