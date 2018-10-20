Iran rejects as absurd US election-meddling claims

"The Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled policy is to avoid interference in other countries’ affairs and the US authorities’ attempt to accuse Iran of interference and efforts to influence the results of the US Congress elections are fundamentally groundless, and are probably the result of some unknown delusion,” Bahram Ghasemi said in a Saturday statement, a day after the United States’ national security agencies accused Russia, China and Iran of trying to interfere in the November midterm elections.

“The White House has for some time been trying to assign blame to other countries for specific political reasons, and adds a country to its fictional list on a daily basis” Ghasemi added.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman further noted that “while the president of the United States claims that since he came to power, Iran has been busy with its own internal affairs to the point that it cannot even think about regional issues and is struggling to survive, then how is it possible for 'this kind of country', self-engaged and introverted as they say, to be able to interfere in the elections of 'that kind of country'?"

