Zarif describes ICJ’s order as ‘victory for rule of law’

In a Wednesday post on his Twitter account, Zarif wrote, “UN top court rules that US must comply with obligations violated by re-imposing sanctions on Iranian people when exiting #JCPOA.”

He went on to say that this is “Another failure for sanctions-addicted USG [the United States Government] and victory for rule of law.”

The top Iranian diplomat also urged the international community “to collectively counter malign US unilateralism.”

ICJ issued an interim order to the United States on Wednesday to lift its sanctions against Iran linked to civil aviation, humanitarian goods, and medicines, saying that new sanctions violate the terms of 1955 Treaty of Amity between Iran and the United States.

