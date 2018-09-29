Austria’s parliamentary official emphasizes on broadening Iran-Europe ties

He made the above remark in his meeting with the chairman and members of the Board of Iran-Austria Parliamentary Friendship Group and threw his heavyweight on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) again.

Iran and Europe relationship should be strengthened significantly, he observed.

European Union (EU) has made all its utmost efforts to maintain Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said, adding, “in this regard, EU has taken practical steps for continuation of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields.”

For his part, Hossein Amiri Khamkani Chairman of Iran-Austria Parliamentary Friendship Group praised unflinching efforts of Austria and European Union to maintain JCPOA and said, “it is expected that Austria, as EU periodical presidency, will take constructive steps more than before for maintaining JCPOA and expanding mutual cooperation.”

The two sides also exchanged their views on the latest developments and prospects of relationship between the two countries in various fields.

In conclusion, he said, “moreover boosting socioeconomic development and growth, the two countries have strengthened their parliamentary relationship amicably in the recent years.”

MA/IRN83047233