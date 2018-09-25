Iran has clear strategy to develop ties with Azerbaijan: Larijani

The Speaker of Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov on Tuesday in Tehran.

“Fortunately, relations between Iran and Azerbaijan are developing and the visit of this delegation from Azerbaijan to Iran will certainly be effective,” Larijani said in the meeting.

Pointing to the cultural commonalities between the two countries, Larijani said that there are various economic areas for developing relations between Tehran and Baku.

Referring to the threat of terrorism in the region, the Iranian parliament said that terrorism is of a migratory nature and terrorists are moving to other countries from Iraq and Syria as they have come under pressure in those two countries.

He further underlined that the United States and some of its allies in the region are helping ISIL terrorist group to settle in Afghanistan.

Larijani then called the Israeli regime a 'seditionist’ in the region, expressing Iran’s readiness to exchange experiences with regard to fighting terrorism.

The Azerbaijani minister of Internal Affairs, for his part, expressed his happiness with the meetings he has had during the visit to Iran, underlining that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic.

Usubov described his country’s bilateral relations with Iran as growing and said that he has had good talks on combating organized crimes with Iranian officials during the visit.

He further emphasized exchange of experiences between the two countries with respect to fighting terrorism, calling for closer cooperation on the fight against organized crimes, especially drug trafficking.

He also expressed his condolences to the people and the government of Iran over a terror attack on a military parade in southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz.

The Azeri minister also called for closer relations between the parliamentary friendship groups of the two countries, stressing that the friendly relations between the two sides started at the time of late leader Heydar Aliyev and the current leader Ilhan Aliyev is continuing his policy.

