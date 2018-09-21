White House pressure never to undermine Iran-Iraq parliamentary ties

In response to a question regarding Mohammed al-Halbousi's denial of a part of telephone conversation between Iranian Parliament Speaker and his the Iraqi counterpart, during his phone talk with US counterpart, Larijani said "Tehran and Baghdad's relations are of strategic nature, and the White House's pressure on Iraq's political and parliamentary officials cannot undermine these strong ties."

He added that clear and explicit remarks by Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq Mohammed Rikan Hadeed al-Halbousi in his recent phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart are in line with Iraq's principled and known policy toward the Islamic Republic of Iran; however, he stressed, "the denial of a part of this conversation by Iraqi side during phone talk with his American counterpart is completely understandable."

Amir Abdollahian reiterated "the content of this phone call is available and if necessary it will be published, and will not allow the enemies to ruin constructive and positive bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq.

"Tehran and Baghdad's parliamentary relations will continue to be effective at all levels," he noted.

LR/4408024