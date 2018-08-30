Keeping JCPOA in place 'a challenging exercise'

Office of EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini publihsed a statement with regard to her meeting with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, some part of which is related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“We had the opportunity to exchange views on the work we are doing to preserve the Iran nuclear deal that was reached after long negotiations here in Vienna, so we have to keep the Vienna spirit. For - again - the sake of our own security,” she said.

“The agreement is working, it is a challenging exercise to keep the agreement in place with the re-imposition of the US sanctions, but we are working together, including with Austria, with all our member states, with all our partners around the world, to make sure that this continues to be the case," she concluded.

MA/4389317