Rouhani felicitates Austria on National Day

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Austria have always enjoyed long-standing, friendly relations, wrote President Rouhani, adding that Iran always welcomes constructive ties based on mutual respect with all countries around the world, especially with Austria as a trustworthy partner in Europe that hosts international institutions.

"I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the National Day of Austria. I believe that with regard to the agreements achieved in my visit to Vienna and by taking advantage of the existing potentials, relations between the two countries will further deepen in serving mutual interests and promotion of international peace and security."

Rouhani further wished his Austrian counterpart health and success and the people of Austria prosperity and felicity.

MAH/PR