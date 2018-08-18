EU sustained $10bn loss after cutting off exports to Iran

The Austrian ambassador made the remarks in a gathering of foreign representatives residing in Iran and a number of businessmen on Friday evening in Tehran. The meeting was also attended by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri.

According to IRIB, Stefan Scholz maintained that Iran has shown to have a specific policy toward Europe after the US unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal dubbed JCPOA.

He noted the recent visit of President Rouhani to Austria, saying the presidents of the two countries agreed to preserve the level of economic transactions as long as Iran continues to abide by its commitments under the nuclear deal.

“We are ready to help Iran to become a strong industrial producer and not just remain as merely a consumer,” he said, adding that Iran has all the necessary infrastructure and expertise to make that possible.

He further stressed the necessity of a mechanism that would overcome the impact of US unilateral sanctions.

MS/4349192