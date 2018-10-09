Austria seeking to boost economic ties with Iran

Scholz made the statement in a meeting with Governor General of Qazvin province Abdol Mohammad Zahedi in the namesake city.

The official noted that Qazvin province is enriched with great industrial and agricultural potentials, which can be tapped by Austrian businesspersons.

“We can provide the grounds for investing in Qazvin’s industrial and tourism sectors,” he added.

Referring to the longstanding relations between the two states, Scholz noted that Austria is eying to boost ties with Iran.

“Our goal in Iran is to identify the country’s industrial, agricultural and tourism capacities so as to help the two countries’ business sectors maintain good relations,” he added.

Zahedi, for his part, expressed readiness for implementation of joint projects with Austria in the economic sectors.

