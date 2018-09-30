NSFPC to hold meeting with envoys of 28 European states: official

Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh told Mehr News Agency that the meeting will be held on Monday with 28 European ambassadors in attendance.
TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission will have an economic-focused meeting with ambassadors of 28 European countries to Iran, said the chairman of the commission.
Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh told Mehr News Agency that the meeting will be held on Monday with 28 European ambassadors in attendance.
Realizing the economic potentials of Iran-Europe relation is the main topic of this meeting, he added.
