India to continue purchasing oil from Iran

Mohammad Javad Zarif and Sushma Swaraj met in New York on the sidelines of 73 session of UN General Assembly (UNGA 73).

In the meeting, the Indian foreign minister emphasized the importance of economic relations with Iran, saying “Iran is not only a neighbor for us, but also a good friend.”

She stressed that her country will continue purchasing oil from Iran.

In the meeting, expanding banking cooperation was also discussed.

The two sides also discussed the port of Chabahar and the expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation using the port capacities.

