As part of an Iranian delegation headed by President Hassan Rouhani who are in New York to attend the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in New York on Monday afternoon.

The two foreign ministers’ meeting focused on bilateral, regional and international issues as well as Iran nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

