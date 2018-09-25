  1. Politics
JCPOA ministerial meeting in NY clearly showed US isolation

TEHRAN, Sep. 25 (MNA) – Following a ministerial meeting between remaining signatories to the JCPOA and Iran in New York, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi said that the meeting clearly showed the US isolation.

“The meeting, which was held before the US attempt to turn a Security Council meeting against Iran, clearly indicated the support of Europe, China and Russia for Iran and the isolation of the United States,” Abbas Araghchi said in a post on his Instagram account.

He hailed the statement that was read jointly by Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif and European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini following last night’s ministerial meeting, saying “in that statement, the member states stressed the full and effective implementation of the agreement (JCPOA) in terms of lifting sanctions and acknowledging Iran’s rights to benefit from economic interests as key elements in the deal.”

