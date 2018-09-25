JCPOA ministerial meeting in NY clearly showed US isolation

“The meeting, which was held before the US attempt to turn a Security Council meeting against Iran, clearly indicated the support of Europe, China and Russia for Iran and the isolation of the United States,” Abbas Araghchi said in a post on his Instagram account.

He hailed the statement that was read jointly by Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif and European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini following last night’s ministerial meeting, saying “in that statement, the member states stressed the full and effective implementation of the agreement (JCPOA) in terms of lifting sanctions and acknowledging Iran’s rights to benefit from economic interests as key elements in the deal.”

