India, Iran aim to roll out part of Chabahar before US threats

An Iranian delegation was in Delhi last week and it was decided to redouble efforts to complete the remaining work for the first berth.

Sources said the project was delayed due to US threats against the ISlamic Republic and efforts were on to put in place a payment mechanism for the strategically important Chabahar port through banking channels of the two countries.



India is investing $500 million to develop the port and the road link from Chabahar to Afghanistan, which will allow New Delhi access to Afghanistan via the sea-land route bypassing Pakistan. It has taken more than 15 years for India and Iran to operationalise the port after it was first proposed during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure.

MA/PR