'IPAS 2018' opens in Tehran

Increasing the quality and upgrading police equipment in order to reduce accidents and minimize the loss they incur, supporting inventors active in field of designing and devising police equipment, supporting salient achievements of inventors and the elites and helping commercialization of new ideas and innovations are of the objectives of the exhibition.

Moreover, organizations in the police-related field, managing and guiding capacities of this sector in the fields of communications and information technology (ICT), transport, weapons and ammunitions, video surveillance and security equipment, firefighting safety, relief and rescue services have been predicted in this prestigious exhibition.

Companies from 20 countries worldwide will showcase their products in 350 pavilions on a land area of 35,000 square meters.

MA/4417284