8 October 2018 - 12:02

Two Indian companies to buy Iranian oil in Nov.

TEHRAN, Oct. 08 (MNA) – Two Indian companies have placed orders to buy Iranian oil in November, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pardhan said on Monday.

India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, will buy 9 million barrels of Iranian oil in November, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two industry sources.

India was discussing its options to buy Iranian oil with all authorities from the United States, Pradhan said.

On Friday, news agency PTI had quoted sources to report Indian Oil Corp. (IOC) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) have contracted 1.25 million tons of Iranian oil for import in November.

The sources said India and Iran are discussing reverting to rupee trade after November 4.

India is Iran’s second largest oil customer after China and has established very close diplomatic relationship with Tehran. Moreover, India is constructing a strategic port named ‘Chabahar’ which will operate by 2019.

However, India is considering doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran in rupee.

