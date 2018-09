In a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in New York on the sidelines of UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Jeremy Hunt assured the continuation of the JCPOA and said that Iran, too, needs to remain committed to the deal.

In the meeting, Hunt also strongly condemned the terror attack on a military parade in southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz.

The two sides also exchanged their views on various bilateral issues.

