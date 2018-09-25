Cementing Tehran-Kabul ties beneficial for both nations in all stages

Speaking in a meeting with Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Monday on the sidelines of UNGA in New York, President Hassan Rouhani said, “security of regional countries, including Iran and Afghanistan is interrelated to each other and the presence of foreigners in this region is detrimental to all of us."

Rouhani emphasized economic relations, cooperation in securing the borders and encouraging the private sectors to expand trade relations.

He also referred to the importance of fighting narcotics and said, "drugs are a threat to Iranian and Afghan and all nations of the world and we should fight against them together as it destroys the future of us, and a major part of the financing of terrorism results from drug trafficking."

The president further criticized the double standard of some Western countries on the issue of terrorism, adding, “after the Islamic Revolution, terrorist activities in Iran were carried out by those who are now present in these Western countries and backed by some countries in the region."

“These countries, if they are themselves subjected to terrorist attacks, are concerned about terrorism and the fight against it, but they support the terrorists in the countries of our region,” he continued

Pointing out the fact that the two nations of Iran and Afghanistan have always been together in difficult times, Rouhani said, “during the past years, with the sacrifices that the people of Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria have made, it has become clear that with perseverance and cooperation, we can inflict significant losses on the terrorists."

Chief Executive of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah also said in the meeting, “Iran has always stood by Afghanistan in difficult times and has never given up its relations with Afghanistan under the influence of any third country."

"The goal of the terrorists is to inflict damage and terrorize the entire Afghan nation, and people understand it well," said Abdullah, emphasizing the need for all countries to cooperate in the fight against terrorism.

