Iran president, Norway PM discuss ties in NY

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the 73rd UN General Assembly session in New York, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani deemed US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as JCPOA, “unlawful”, and a violation of UN Security Council resolution 2231.

“The current issue is not strictly about Iran and the US, because the current US administration has violated a Security Council resolution which was endorsed unanimously, and with a vote in favor from Washington itself,” Rouhani maintained.

He stressed that Iran is fully abiding by its commitments under the deal, but will stay in the agreement as long as its interests are met.

President Rouhani further highlighted the role of Europe in preserving the JCPOA in line with promoting global peace and security.

He also discussed the current situation in Yemen and Syria, saying that some good decisions were made in a recent meeting between the heads of the three guarantor states of the Syria peace process, which was hosted by Tehran.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, for her part, stressed that the implementation of the JCPOA is highly important to Norway for improving its ties with Iran, voicing regret that political issues have undercut such a good agreement.

She also expressed satisfaction with Iran’s continued compliance with the agreement, saying that her country is seeking ways to expand relations with the Islamic Republic in the face of US sanctions.

