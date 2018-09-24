Trump needs to undo his very wrong anti-Iran actions: Rouhani

Heading a delegation, Iranian president Hassan Rouhani arrived in New York on Monday to attend the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly.

On Monday afternoon, President Rouhani met with a number of senior media executives of the United States during which he emphasized the important, valuable role of public media in transferring the truth to the society, saying “the ultimate goal of the media in covering and analysing incidents should be strengthening peace, security and progress in the human society”.

In response to a question about a possible meeting with the US president similar to Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader, Rouhani said that it was not right to liken Iran’s case with that of North Korea. He said that the US president unlawfully withdrew from the very important Iran nuclear agreement and threatened the people of Iran. “North Korea is a completely different case” the Iranian president stressed.

The Iranian president said “in fact, Trump did some very incorrect actions against Iran and the Iranian nation. He has withdrawn from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), threatened the Iranian nation without any reason, imposing sanctions and interfering in our internal affairs. Before anything, these incorrect actions must be compensated”.

He further said that Trump needs to undo his anti-Iran actions and stop meddling in Iran’s internal affairs.

Iran has lived up to its obligations in JCPOA to date, and if 5 countries adhere to their commitments, we can preserve it, but if other conditions come about, naturally, we will also make our decision in those circumstances,” he continued.

Rouhani added “the next point is that once the United States, Europe and others have imposed sanctions on Iran for a few years and saw the outcome and eventually came to the negotiation table, and this bitter experience is not for the first time and has already happened”.

On the violation of the nuclear deal and its effect on Iranian voters, he said: "Since 2013 election, we have focused on interaction with the world, and one of my important promises to the people was that I would follow the policy of interaction and dialogue with the countries of the region, JCPOA being one of them”.

The Iranian president emphasised "despite the fact that the United States has pulled out of the deal, we remain committed to it. The yardstick in our country is people's vote, and people know that we did not initiate the withdrawal, and the United States is the country that has withdrawn from it”.

Answering a question about the role of some countries in the Ahvaz terrorist incident, he said "there was a major terrorist crime in Ahwaz, and I am sorry that some countries refuse to use the term ‘terrorist attack’, which means they do not want all countries of the world fight all terrorists in the same way”.

