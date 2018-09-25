Iran willing to deepen ties with intl. financial institutions: Rouhani

According to the official website of Iran's Presidency, at the meeting that was held on Monday in New York, Rouhani described the US sanctions against Iran illegal and contrary to international laws and stressed the need for international financial institutions to support Tehran against this illegal US action.

Stressing that the International Monetary Fund's primary responsibility is to protect its members against unlawful invasions and banking and monetary sanctions, the Iranian president said “the IMF should demonstrate that it can play its part in the economic stability of a member, and I hope that it can take a positive step in this regard”.

Rouhani also referred to the condolences of the IMF Managing Director for Ahvaz terrorist attack and said "Iranians have had so many victims in terrorist attacks so far, and the countries of the region are continuously suffering from terrorism and terrorists".

At the beginning of the meeting, the IMF Managing Director offered her condolences to the Iranian nation and government on the martyrdom of a number of Iranians in the Ahwaz terrorist attack, and said "the mission of the International Monetary Fund is to maintain financial stability and economic growth in the world".

Lagarde also said that the IMF would continue its cooperation with Iran and continue its work in this field.

