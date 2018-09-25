Intl. community should stand up against US’ violation of agreements

He made the remarks in a meeting with President of Bolivia Evo Morales on Monday in New York.

Rouhani stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to develop its relations with Latin American countries, particularly Bolivia, in various fields of economic, medical, scientific, technological and technological realms.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran said that today, the interests of independent countries requires them to stand together more than ever to resist against bullying and foreign interference, saying, “the Iranian nation will always stand by its friends firmly and support them in all fields.”

Rouhani also described resistance of the two Iranian and Bolivian nations in the face of American interference and unilateralism important, adding, “maintaining national independence and dignity is very important for the Iranian nation.”

"Today, the international community, with the exception of a few countries, has taken a decisive stance against this American action, and we should try to show that those who violate international laws will never be approved by the world public opinion.”

The president also thanked the Bolivian government and people for their sympathy with the Iranian people over the Ahvaz terrorist attack, saying that there are no terrorist groups in the region not backed by America. “Many terrorist groups in the region are sponsored backed by Americans both financially and with weapons.”

For his part, Bolivian President Evo Morales also expressed condolences and sympathy with the Iranian nation on the Ahvaz terrorist attack, pointing out that the two nations of Iran and Bolivia are on the same path to fight for freedom.

Emphasizing the necessity of developing relations and cooperation between the two countries, he said, “Iran and Bolivia are strategic partners in working on the interests of their people and humanity.”

Pointing out the positive cooperation between the two countries' private sectors in various fields of economic, scientific, health, medicine and food, Bolivian president called for more cooperation in various sectors between the two countries.

President Morales also went on to refer to US actions against Iran and unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear agreement, and said, "Americans are always seeking to interfere in the affairs of independent countries that have plenty of natural and human resources, so we will announce our resolute positions in support of Iran in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).”

MAH/PR