Russian security chief to visit Iran on Sep. 26

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will visit Iran on September 26, where he will discuss the situation in Afghanistan with colleagues from other countries, TASS quoted the Russian Security Council press service as reporting on Monday.

"Multilateral consultations between the Security Councils on the Afghan issue will be held in Tehran on September 26," the report says. "Russia will be represented by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev at the meeting."

Security chiefs from China, India and Afghanistan will also convene in Tehran on September 26 for the discussion on the situation in Afghanistan.

The meeting, dubbed ‘Regional Security Dialogue’, will be hosted by Iranian Supreme National Security Council.

The security officials are also slated to hold separate bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the meeting.

Since the US invasion in 2001, Afghanistan has been grappling with increased Taliban activity, illegal drug production, and a fragile government undermined by foreign military operations. Iran, as a neighboring country sharing borders with Afghanistan, has highlighted Afghanistan's security as its own, hence sparing no effort to assist the country with combating terrorism and smuggling of illicit drugs.

MS