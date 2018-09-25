Rouhani stresses equal opportunities for women in sports

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met with President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach on Monday evening on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, President Rouhani commended the remarkable growth of Iran’s sport at public and championship levels in recent years, adding that the National Olympic Committee of Iran has good relations with the International Olympic Committee.

“Despite the independence of federations from the government, we always support sports and athletes in our country,” he maintained.

The president stressed creating equal opportunities for men and women in various fields of social activities, including sports, saying "fortunately, in the last five years, Iranian women have had a strong presence in various fields and have had an important role in politics and management positions.”

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach, for his part, offered condolences over the terrorist attack on a military parade in Ahvaz on Saturday, which killed 24 people and injured 60 others, including civilians.

He went on to add, “Iran's sport has made tremendous progress in recent years and has created great opportunities for Iranian women to appear in various sports fields.”

Referring to the positive and constructive steps taken by the Iranian National Olympic Committee to promote the level of sport in the country, he called for the development of relations and cooperation of the committee with the International Olympic Committee.

