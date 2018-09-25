Iran, Turkey stress coop. in countering sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday evening on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, President Rouhani called for expediting the implementation of agreements, saying that Iran welcomes the presence and participation of Turkish investors and companies in advancing the country’s projects.

The President also appreciated the condolences of the Turkish government on the martyrdom of a number of Iranians in the Ahvaz terrorist attack, saying "we have always been together in difficult times, and these incidents tell us that we need to be more serious in fighting terrorism.”

He also noted the importance of Iran-Turkey-Russia cooperation on Syria, and added that Iran was fully prepared to help resolve the Syrian crisis, especially in Idlib, in the framework of tripartite cooperation with the help of Turkey.

The President of Turkey, for his part, said that the region is no longer faced with the phenomenon of terrorism, but terrorist states.

President Erdogan then called for the strengthening of Tehran-Ankara cooperation and said that his country would stand by Iran in countering sanctions.

He also emphasized strengthening of cooperation between the two countries on Syria.

