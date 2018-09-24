Agents of terrorist attack in Ahvaz identified

He pointed to the terrorist attack in Ahvaz, Khuzestan province, and said, “terrorists are those who were staunch supporters and followers of ex-Iraqi President Saddam and are actually moving in the same direction. In this regard, terrorists should know that they have no fate other than the destiny of Saddam.”

Islamic Republic of Iran will give a crushing response to the terrorists and their agents behind this heinous crimes, he reiterated.

He went on to say that perpetrators and agents of this heinous crime in Ahvaz have been identified and would be penalized harshly by the Islamic Republic of Iran in the very near future.

In response to the question whether agents of this terrorist attack have been ordered by the western intelligence services, he said, “in this regard, strict investigation is underway, the outcome of which will be disclosed to the public by the political officials of the country.”

