Intelligence Min. vows crushing response to designers of Ahvaz terror attack

Alavi issued a message on Sunday, condemning the Saturday’s terror attack and offering condolences to the families of victims.

Ignorant mercenary terrorists launched a blind attack on innocent people of the Khuzestan province to compensate for the successive defeats of their masters in Iraq, Syria, and other regions, Alavi said.

As Saddam and his allies failed in the war against Iran, these terrorist acts which are supported by some states with the aim of compromising the security of the country are doomed to fail, he said, adding that these terror attacks will not have even a minor effect on Iranian nation’s unity.

He went on to say that killing of terrorists in the scene is not the end of the story as intelligence forces will swiftly and carefully chase the roots of terrorism and give a crushing response to the designers of this inhuman act as soon as possible.

MAH/4410313