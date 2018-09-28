IRGC warns S Arabia, UAE against crossing Iran's red lines

Speaking before the start of Tehran’s Friday Prayers, Deputy Commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Brigadier General Hossein Salami slammed the triangle of United States, Zionist regime of Israel and Saudi Arabia for their attempts at creating insecurity in Iran.

Salami referred to the recent terrorist attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, Khuzestan Province, vowing to revenge the blood of all who were martyred in the attack by tracking down the perpetrators in and outside the country.

The IRGC deputy commander noted that the large number of people of the Province of Khuzestan who attended the funeral of the victims showed that the enemies’ attempts to create division in the province have failed.

“I am telling the regime of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, who are the main perpetrators behind the sinister actions in our country and wish to bring insecurity into our territories, that you will not succeed in your attempts” Salami said.

Salami further warned Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, saying “if your cross our red line, we will definitely cross yours," adding that up until now, Iran has shown self-restraint

He reminded those countries seeking to create plots and tensions in Iran that they are not invincible, advising them to "calm down" and stop intervening in Iran's affairs.

