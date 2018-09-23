Rouhani should bring up Ahvaz terror attack at UNGA

This was a blind terrorist attack, however, “the negligence is evident in the incident, and it is unacceptable that some terrorists were able to come near the podium and open fire for 10 minutes,” he noted.

Different terrorist groups are shamelessly competing with each other for claiming the responsibility of the attack, he said, adding that aspects of this incident should be carefully examined.

Falahatpisheh also urged Interior Ministry to review security-related agreements signed between Iran and regional states in 1990s and 2000s and try to implement them. “Because we believe that security issues for the countries of the region are beyond the political ones, that is, countries can have political disagreements, but they can cooperate in the security realm.”

MAH/IRN83041524