Cabinet declares Monday as nationwide day of public mourning

Condemning the Saturday’s terrorist attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, the statements offered condolences to the families of victims and the Iranian nation, announcing that the administration declares Monday as a nationwide public mourning since the funeral procession of terror victims will be held on this day.

Elsewhere, the statement urges all nations, especially neighboring countries, to adopt decisive measures to fight against terrorist groups which have had a role in this attack.

