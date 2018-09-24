Falahatpisheh blames Saudi Arabia for Ahvaz terror attack

Media outlets of some countries are trying to mislead the responsibility of terror attack from Saudi-backed al-Ahwaz terror group to ISIL, he highlighted.

People from different ethnicities were shot in Ahvaz terror attack, the senior MP said, adding that the difference between terror groups like al-Ahwaz and other terrorist groups is that they don’t differentiate between various ethnicities. “This characteristic is unique to Saudi-backed groups.”

“All Takfiri groups that operate against Iran are ideologically and financially supported by Saudi Arabia.”

Saudi Arabia should should be held accountable in the terror attack, he told IRNA.

