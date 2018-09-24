Senior MP urges FM to officially sue supporters of Ahvaz terror attack

Some countries support terrorism and conduct destructive measures against the Islamic Republic, therefore the Foreign Ministry should officially sue them at the United Nations, he told Mehr News Agency correspondent on Monday.

He went on to say that those terrorist groups which have claimed the responsibility of the attack should be put in the United Nation’s blacklist.

Terrorism is a phenomenon which knows no borders and can harm any country, Falahatpisheh said, adding that fight against terrorism needs security cooperation in forms of agreements which can be reached beyond political differences.

