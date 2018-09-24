UNGA opportunity to explain Iran’s policies towards region, world

Speaking to reporters at JFK Airport late on Sunday, President Rouhani said “this visit is taking place like the previous years to attend the United Nations General Assembly and meet with leaders of some countries."

Stating that this year’s visit to New York is different from the previous years, the President added “unfortunately, Americans have withdrawn from many of their commitments across the world, including their commitment towards the JCPOA, and this year is an opportunity to better explain their violations of international laws."

President Hassan Rouhani arrived in New York late on Sunday, to attend the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly and express Iran’s stances on the latest regional and international developments.

LR/4410721