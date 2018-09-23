Iranian Armed Forces to hunt down terrorists anywhere

Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri issued a message on Sunday in condemnation of Saturday’s Ahvaz terror attack which martyred 25 Iranian people and left 60 others injured.

Concurrent with showcasing of Islamic Republic of Iran’s glorious defensive achievements, some of the villainous elements of the Arrogance which receive financial support of some regional states, opened fire at innocent civilians in a blind terrorist act, he said.

This crime, which is the continuation of 40-year of treasons against the Iranian nation, will have no effect on the resolve of the Iranian people in defending the Islamic Revolution and its aspirations, he said, adding that the evil nature of Iran’s sworn enemies will united Iranian nation more than ever.

Offering condolence to the families of victims, the commander highlighted that the Armed Forces will not surrender until the complete eradication of this ‘disgusting phenomenon’.

He also warned some regional states to revise their hostile behavior towards Iran and to apologize to Iranian people, or else, the Iranian Armed Forces will have the right to decisively respond to enemies anywhere anytime.

MAH/4409940