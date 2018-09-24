Pres. Rouhani arrives in New York

In addition to delivering a speech at the General Assembly, Rouhani is scheduled to have another speech at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit at the United Nations General Assembly.

A meeting with senior media executives and elite in New York City, a meeting with a group of foreign policy elites, as well as a meeting with a number of leaders of Islamic communities in the United States are on president’s agenda.

During his visit to New York, Rouhani will also have an interview with an international media, and will hold a public press conference, and meet with leaders of some countries attending the General Assembly, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, as well as some heads of international organisations.

