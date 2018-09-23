Rouhani vows retaliation for Ahvaz terror attack before departing for NY  

The president made the remark at Mehrabad Airport before departing for New York to take part at the UN General Assembly meeting.

Talking about the Saturday’s terrorist attack in Ahvaz, President Rouhani said the Islamic Republic will give a crushing response to that heinous act within the legal framework and according to the country’s best interests.

He vowed that all that would be arrested in connection with the terrorist attack would receive their due punishment.

“It is perfectly clear to us who were behind the attack and what their affiliation is,” Rouhani said. “Those who keep repeating their bogus stance on advocating human rights must be held accountable; all those small mercenary countries in the region which US backs and provokes.”

Rouhani then talked about his trip to New York, saying that taking part at the UN General Assembly meeting is an opportunity for any country to express its views on various regional and international issues.

He said he would talk in length about the current US administration’s attitude which is reared toward unilateralism combined with an extreme sense of nationalism.

Rouhani added that he would discuss the numerous instances of US’ violations of international law during his address to the UNGA’s session, interviews and bilateral meetings.

The topic of the Iran nuclear deal will also be brought up, Rouhani said, voicing hope that the country would be able to overcome the US unilateral and unlawful sanctions with the least amount of loss.

We will make the US regret its meddling in and aggression toward other countries, particularly Iran, Rouhani promised.

