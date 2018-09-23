UN condemns terrorist attack in SW Iran

“The Secretary-General condemns the attack today in Iran’s southwestern city of Ahvaz, which reportedly left many dead, including children,” said Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for Secretary-General, in a statement issued on Saturday.

“He expresses his condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Iran. He wishes those injured a speedy recovery,” continued the statement.

According to the latest data, the terrorist attack has claimed 25 lives and left another 60 injured. Four gunmen in a military uniform opened fire at the crowd from behind the stand. The shooting lasted for about 10 minutes. Three gunmen were killed and one another is detained.

MAH/PR