Marauding powers cannot stand Iran’s independence

Making the Sunday remakes in the Parliament before the start of the session, Larijani said that when some countries observe the power and independence of Iran’s Armed Forces and, on the other hand, see the American military intervention in their countries, they become seriously skeptical about ‘political affiliation’.

Therefore, in order to mislead the public opinion of the world, they commit a brutal act to overshadow Iran’s military power and then with great propaganda, they overemphasize the terrorist attack and introduce it as a weakness of Iran's security, Larijani added.

In spite of all sanctions and propaganda against Iran, US leaders are now disappointed, he said, adding that during last 40 years they had numerously fancied that end of the Islamic Republic is close, in cases such as Saddam war and Nojeh coup, but their dream never came true.

This time, they have hurriedly withdrawn from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and formed special committees against Iran but it seems they have understood that these measures are doomed to fail, he noted, adding that therefore, they use any means to confront with the Iranian nation and to compromise the security of the country.

MAH/4409562