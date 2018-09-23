Terror sponsors can’t hide their role in aiding anti-Iran terrorists

“Sponsors and promoters of terrorism and violence, and their professional loyal servants and apologists cannot hide their direct role in supporting the anti-Iran terrorists, behind their false rhetorics, unfounded fallacies, and childish questioning of the terrorist and inhumane nature of the attack in Ahvaz,” said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi in a Sat. statement.

Ghasemi then recalled last year’s terrorist attacks on the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini and the Iranian Parliament, and pointed to the heinous attack in Ahvaz, adding “such indiscriminate acts of terror, while still targeted and pre-planned, are the price of Iran’s fight against a sinister and human-killing brand of terrorism that was imposed on a major part of the world by certain terror-sponsor centers in the region backed generously by a transregional power and the Zionist regime.”

The Iranian diplomat further warned ringleaders of some terror and violence centers that terrorism, anywhere and in any shape and form, and regardless of their fabricated standards and justifications, is doomed to fail.

The Saturday terrorist attack on a military parade in Ahvaz has left 25 people dead and 60 others injured. Children and journalists were among the casualties. The al-Ahwaz separatist group and ISIL have claimed responsibility for the attack. Foreign Minister Zarif said Sat. that “Iran holds regional terror sponsors and their US masters accountable for such attacks.

