22 September 2018 - 12:20

FM Zarif:

Regional terror sponsors, US masters responsible for Ahvaz attack

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Zarif said Iran holds regional terror sponsors and their US masters accountable for the Sat. terrorist attack on a military parade in Ahvaz.

In a tweet posted a few hours after a terrorist attack on a military parade in southwest city of Ahvaz, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the terrorists were “recruited, trained, armed and paid by a foreign regime.”

Zarif noted that children and journalists are among casualties. According to reports, the death toll has risen to 11, and over 30 people, including women and children, have been injured. 

The Iranian top diplomat further added that “Iran holds regional terror sponsors and their US masters accountable for such attacks.”

He stressed that “Iran will respond swiftly and decisively in defense of Iranian lives.”

The ‘Al-Ahwaz’ separatist group has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack. 

Marjohn Sheikhi

