3 Ahvaz military parade terrorists killed, one in custody: Armed Forces spox

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said the terrorist attack was carried out by four terrorists, adding that the bodies of three of them are currently in possession of security forces, and the fourth terrorist is in custody.

He said security forces engaged with the terrorists immediately after they opened fire at the parade, killing three and arresting the remaining other. He added that the terrorist in custody is being interrogated to reveal their affiliation and how they managed to enter the park located behind the stand at the parade perimeters.

He further elaborated that the terrorists began shooting from a long distance while inside the park, at the armed forces as well as civilians watching the parade.

He put the number of casualties at 10, which also includes ordinary onlookers and a journalist in addition to Armed Forces personnel.

According to deputy governor of Khuzestan, Ali Hossein Hosseinzadeh, over 30 people have been injured, including women and children.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet that Iran holds regional terror sponsors and their US masters accountable for the attack. He also stressed that “Iran will respond swiftly and decisively in defense of Iranian lives.”

